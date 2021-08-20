FASHION CARES Tieks Gives Back to Teachers for Back-to-School Season

Los Angeles-based shoemaker Tieks is giving back to those who serve our nation's education system with a special offer. As schools prepare for the back-to-school season, accredited educators and select staff members are eligible for a $75 gift card for use on Tieks' popular line of ballet flats as a way to honor them for their work and navigating through unprecedented challenges.

After Tieks hosted Operation #SewTogether last year, they launched Tieks for Heroes, thanking those who have served on the frontlines of the pandemic by offering Tieks Gift Cards to frontline medical, first responder, and military personnel. They’re now following up their efforts by extending their generosity and support to education heroes.

“We knew our heroes fighting Covid-19 on the frontlines deserved some extra attention and support,” Tieks, a maker of stylish, comfortable, durable and foldable flats, said in a statement. “Now we'd like to extend a meaningful discount to those serving our schools and places of learning as a thank you for all they have done and are doing during a difficult time. We hope Tieks can keep our teachers comfortable as they keep our schools operating safely.”

To qualify for the $75 discount, certified teachers can visit tieks.com/tieksforteachers and verify their teaching and/or employment status to receive a coupon code. All prospective participants will be required to verify their credentials through ID.me to ensure they meet qualifications for this offer.

The #TieksforTeachers promotion started Aug. 17 and will run through Aug. 31. The gift codes are redeemable for up to 45 days.