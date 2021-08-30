SUSTAINABILITY Ocean Project Helps Marine Life With New Clothing Line

Ocean Project, a company with a vision to make a difference in the ocean’s ecosystems, has debuted a back-to-school line for a cause.

“This year, that might look a little bit different,” Ocean Project's Lisa Anderson said. “Now that we are not on Zoom, you want your look to jump out. Lucky for you, there are a ton of easy-to-wear styles trending right now that basically require zero effort.”

The casual wear clothing includes the Ocean Projects’ “Bite Me” tee, an adorable piece which symbolizes protection and good luck to whoever wears it. The “Bite Me” tee was created to raise awareness of the dangers sharks face in today's oceans.

Each purchase of the back-to-school line makes a positive impact on marine life like sharks, whales, and turtles, and helps pull toxic plastic out of the waters. Every shark necklace purchase also pulls two pounds of deadly plastic from oceans, rivers or coastlines.

With high-school campuses reopening across the United States, teens are redefining the back-to-school wardrobe, shedding their remote-learning loungewear and constricting before-times ensembles in favor of innovative and eye-catching new looks.

According to a study published in the journal Science Advances, the United States generates more plastic waste than any other country in the world producing 42 million metric tons or 286 pounds per person. The research also found that the U.S. is the third-largest contributor of plastic pollution in coastal environments.

Some of the Ocean Project reviews include Kelly C. who said, “This is a Beautiful Necklace! Help Save the Sharks!” Jennifer S. similarly said, “My husband got me this as an anniversary gift and I love it! The necklace is beautiful and I got to track a male tiger shark named Fletcher. My favorite species of shark too!”