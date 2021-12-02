TECHNOLOGY NuOrder Turns in Strong 2021

Business-to-business e-commerce platform NuOrder saw an eventful year as the company continued to expand to offer new services and serve more retailers than ever before. The platform began the year by introducing NuOrder Payments in January, which allowed brands to accept credit-card payments directly on the NuOrder platform instead of using a third-party payment system.

In March, NuOrder raised $45 million in funding in a round led by Brighton Park Capital and Imaginary Ventures and saw Natalie Massenet, co-founder and managing partner of Imaginary Ventures, join NuOrder as a board member and strategic partner. The funding supported the platform’s growth and expansion within focus markets. The platform was acquired by Lightspeed in a deal that saw the point-of-sale and e-commerce-software provider acquire both NuOrder and Ecwid. In the deal, NuOrder acts as a bridge between buyers and sellers by simplifying product ordering for retailers.

NuOrder launched a new buy experience for Grassroots Outdoor Alliance retailers for the fall 2021 shopping season that allowed retailers to use an enhanced ordering system that improved and streamlined many aspects of the process. Through the partnership, NuOrder became the only platform endorsed by the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance for retailers to use to place orders.