FASHION CARES Outerknown Launches Project Vermont

Inspired by Bernie Sanders’s viral sweater mittens from President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in January, sustainability-focused brand Outerknown has launched Project Vermont, a collaboration with a community of Vermont handcrafters, led by Lise-Anne Cooledge.

Sanders was initially gifted the pair of sweater mittens from second-grade teacher Jen Ellis in 2016, who made them out of repurposed wool sweaters and recycled plastic bottles. After Sanders was shown wearing the so-called “swittens” during the inauguration ceremony, Ellis received thousands of emails from people asking about purchasing their own pair of mittens. Ellis then reached out to Cooledge to ask for help in fulfilling orders for the mittens.

Outerknown and Cooledge initially met and opened a space in St. Albans, Vt., where Outerknown could send discarded materials to Cooledge and her team so they could create something new. Project Vermont is Outerknown’s next step in their mission to achieve full circularity by 2030.

Pieces in the Project Vermont collection include items perfect for the holiday season, such as totes, blankets and pillows, as well as the iconic sweater mittens. The Project Vermont collection is available on outerknown.com. Prices range from $48 for a set of coasters made from Outerknown’s blanket shirt fabric, to $350 for a limited-edition blanket.