FASHION IN 3D Tukatech Introduces New Version of TUKA3D

Fashion-technology-solutions provider Tukatech has announced the release of its latest version of TUKA3D, the company’s popular 3D system that is used by operations around the globe.

The 2022 release features an open system that allows brands, retailers, factories and designers to work efficiently within a virtual process. Designers can use CLO, Browzwear or any other 3D program that uses the same avatar and use 2D patterns to create digital looks that can be sent to a vendor. With TUKA3D, users can see fabrics and trims in 2D or 3D before making a physical sample, which helps reduce waste. Vendors can see the exact 3D fit model’s body to verify the fit, and after the fit is approved the style can then go through the manufacturing process.

“Each 3D system requires three elements: a 2D flat pattern, a 3D avatar and the digital cloth. All three are not the same across all 3D systems, hence the vendors who develop the final product cannot use data coming from other 3D systems used by designers,” said Ram Sareen, founder and chief executive officer of Tukatech. “We have the largest 3D user base where fit is the main focus. Our avatars are built with either actual body scanning or 3D sculpting. In 2021, we allowed users of other 3D systems to start with actual replica avatars from our extensive library of over 700 models. This gives exactly the same results regardless of who added value at each stage. The vendors can see the fit and start from those data to make the final garment.”