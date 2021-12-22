RETAIL Fred Segal and Subnation Partner for Artcade, a Physical Retail Pop-Up Featuring NFTs

Iconic retailer Fred Segal has partnered with Subnation, a media tech-holding company that creates engaging live and Metaverse-based programming, to launch Artcade, the first dynamic retail experience featuring curated collectibles, limited product drops, an NFT gallery and streaming studio.

The next-generation retail experience combines the entertainment and gaming industry with the experiential approach Fred Segal has pioneered to show off curated merchandise and collectibles, limited-edition apparel and gaming hardware, as well as virtual goods, digital skins and the first ever NFT Gallery powered by Vizio. Virtual goods can be purchased in-store or in the Metaverse by using cryptocurrency.

“In recent years, we have seen a massive transformation in the retail industry, which inspired us to completely reimagine how consumers will shop,” said Jeff Lotman, chief executive officer and owner of Fred Segal. “Working with Subnation, we are building the next generation of retail experiences that will attract creators, engage consumers and reshape the cultural landscape.”

The store will also feature Metagolden’s newest jewelry line, which is the first to enter the Metaverse with digital tokenized by physical 18-karat gold jewelry. Metagolden’s latest collaboration features pieces from artist Ashley Longshore and includes both physical and digital assets that feature NFTS of 62 iconic women, including Billie Eilish, Anna Wintour, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Diane von Furstenberg, Michelle Obama and Mother Theresa. The latest collection represents Longshore’s first foray into NFTs and the collection will be available until January 20.

Every month, Artcade will curate NFT exhibitions and host programming that ranges from musical performances to sneaker customization classes, creator salons and augmented-reality trunk shows. The in-house streaming studio will feature attractions such as live podcasts and esports gameplay.