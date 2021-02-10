BLACK HISTORY MONTH Third Street Promenade, Joor and Others Unveil Black History Month Projects

Retail District Third Street Promenade and Joor, a digital wholesale platform, are among the fashion businesses observing Black History Month.

Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif., recently unveiled several art installations by Black artists, which celebrate the achievements and struggles of African Americans. One of the installations is titled "Phenomenal Women" by visual artist Mira Gandy, which is installed at 1344 Third Street Promenade. It will be on view from Feb. 10 to March 15.

For Black History Month, Joor announced a partnership with RAISEfashion, a non-profit consulting network of fashion-industry leaders that advises Black-owned brands. Brands selected by RAISEfashion, in partnership with arts-and-entertainment group Harlem’s Fashion Row, will receive complimentary access to Joor’s digital platform. The brands also will receive training to develop their wholesale business and gain access to Joor Passport, a digital destination for global fashion events and trade shows, said Kristin Savilia, Joor’s chief executive officer.

“A diverse retail industry ultimately means more creativity, which makes us better as a whole,” Savilia said. “Our partnership with RAISEfashion enables opportunity for promising Black designers. Given our extensive reach within the industry and experience helping brands in their digital transformation, we are well positioned to provide assistance, something that is consistent with our company values and a core part of our mission of no brand or retailer left behind.”

Playboy is observing the month by launching its “For Good,” designer collaboration series with Adrian Brandon. The collection, which features hoodies, crew necks and long sleeve tees take inspiration from the struggles of the Black community. One graphic features two black figures dancing as a form of protest, Brandon said. The collection will be sold on the Playboy Shop starting Feb. 15. During this month, Playboy also will make available its archive of interviews with Black activists and artists. Through the initiative, a 1965 interview with Martin Luther King, Jr., which gained acclaim for its depth, will be made available, as well as a 1999 interview with Maya Angelou.