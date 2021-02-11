ERP SOLUTIONS Celerant Introduces Stratus Analytics to Help Retailers for Business Optimization

The Staten Island, N.Y.–headquartered retail-commerce software provider Celerant is affording retailers a comprehensive business-analysis tool. Through the company’s Stratus Enterprise retail-management solution, Celerant has introduced Stratus Analytics, which analyzes point-of-sale and enterprise retail-planning data.

“As retail becomes increasingly competitive, retailers need the tools to help them visualize and analyze every aspect of their business,” Ian Goldman, Celerant’s president and chief executive officer, said in a Feb. 10 announcement.

By integrating Stratus Analytics with Stratus Enterprise, relevant data from a business are loaded into a high-performance cloud-data warehouse, allowing Celerant clients to create interactive dashboards, analyze key performance indicators and apply findings to guide employees toward more-sound decision-making to yield greater performance.

“Stratus Analytics allows retailers to get a better picture of their business and apply their findings to increase sales, reduce overhead and optimize performance across their entire enterprise,” Goldman said. “We designed Stratus Analytics with the goal of providing our retail clients with unique, valuable and actionable insights into their business.”

This new tool enables retailers to monitor business-operations performance across purchasing, inventory, assortment planning and workforce management. In addition to gaining a clearer picture of operations, Stratus Analytics generates reports to blend customer analytics with cross-sales and up-sales analytics. Within the program, it offers nearly 100 metrics that allow retailers to enhance the customer experience, thereby increasing revenue. Celerant says that the Stratus Analytics program is easily put into place within 24 hours.