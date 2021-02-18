BACK TO BUSINESS Ready to Reunite the Apparel Industry, Trade-Event Producers Host On-site Events

It’s that most wonderful time of year as the apparel industry’s first trade shows are hosted, welcoming buyers back to the event floor. While 2020 relied heavily on digital events, many within the apparel industry have been longing to reunite.

Beginning on page 12, California Apparel News has coverage from the recent MAGIC Pop-up Orlando, MICAM Americas, Womenswear In Nevada, Offprice and Atlanta Apparel. As the second month of 2021 offers greater hope through a return to normalcy following a year defined by COVID-19, which took a toll on all industries, the apparel business is ready to shed its casual approach to clothing and look toward a brighter, more fashionable future.

WWIN Travels Across the U.S. to Bring the Industry Together in Person

Offprice Show Produces Smaller Show to Solid Traffic in Orlando

Informa Markets Fashion Welcomes Industry to MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando

MICAM Americas Places Footwear Options at MAGIC Pop-Up

First Atlanta Apparel of the Year Sees Pre-Pandemic Traffic