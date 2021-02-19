FASHION #ArtBlk by Dungeon Forward Features Collaborations With Black Artists

Headwear brand Dungeon Forward introduced its #ArtBlk limited capsule collection that features work by Black artists Chuck Styles, Melissa A. Mitchell, Nathan Delinois and XPayne. The collection was launched as an introduction to the brand's new low-top variant of The Sunika Kuraun style. Through The Black Artist Collective, which was organized by Dungeon Forward Chief Executive Officer and Chief Designer David Castro, the brand and these creatives are able to share through umoja, the Swahili word for "unity."

"Creatives move the world forward and collaboration breeds growth," Castro said in a statement. "It only made sense for us to create authentic products with our contemporaries that share a perspective on the world through the product. This capsule will captivate many, and the depth of the designs will inspire the culture for years to come."

With its Feb. 19 debut on the Miami-based Dungeon Forward site, the #ArtBlk collection builds upon the brand's mission to to tell cultural stories that inspire.

"We embrace the fact that we are a black-owned, thriving, creative business, and we want to breathe life into everything we touch," Castro explained. "We connected with those we admired to create products that couldn't exist without collaboration. There is beauty in the honesty of this collaboration, and we get to drop a new silhouette in the process."