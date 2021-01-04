BODY-MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY MySizeID App Forecasts Growth Trajectory

The Israeli technology company MySize, Inc., said that its smartphone-based body-measurement app MySizeID has achieved global popularity. Ronen Luzon, MySize’s chief executive officer, forecasted increased growth because of the skyrocketing e-commerce market this year.

MySize delivered more than 12 million size recommendations in 2020, Luzon said in a Dec. 31 statement. “Size recommendations by MySizeID assisted over 1 million shoppers in 58 countries to confidently purchase [more than] 600,000 apparel items online, in support of [over] 250 brands, and this trend is expected to increase further in the new year,” Luzon said.

MySize, Inc., started business in 2014. Its technology uses a person’s picture taken with a smartphone and places that person’s measurements into the company’s proprietary algorithm, which helps find a consumer’s proper size within a partner retailer’s sizing chart.

The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol MYSZ. It has raised more than $10.5 million in funds from institutional investors groups including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and the Jane Street Group, according to the investment website fintel.io.

In July 2020, MySizeID announced that French retail brands La Piece and Habillez-moi had included it in their e-commerce websites. The company also had exhibited the product at American trade shows such as the Consumer Technology Show and the National Retail Federation Conference.