MANUFACTURING Fashion Medical Scrubs Label FIGS Hires CFO from Domino’s Pizza

FIGS, a fashion medical-scrubs label headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., gained notice for selling stylish medical uniforms to healthcare professionals with a direct-to-consumer model. In the past few years, it has also rolled out fashion label–style media campaigns that featured prominent billboard ads for its products in trendy Los Angeles neighborhoods.

On Jan. 6, it was announced that Jeffrey Lawrence, who helped to develop and also helmed the digital business for Domino’s Pizza, would join FIGS as its new chief financial officer. Lawrence worked at the Ann Arbor, Mich.–based Domino’s for 20 years and left the company last summer.

Said FIGS Co–Chief Executive Officer Trina Spear, “Over his 20 years at Domino’s, Jeff helped completely transform the company and disrupt the entire pizza industry. Domino’s did that by improving the customer experience, investing in technology and expanding globally. That is exactly what we are doing at FIGS as we revolutionize a really antiquated industry, not only through products that healthcare workers love but also through a customer-friendly e-commerce platform.”

Lawrence said that he looked forward to working in a new field.

“I am incredibly proud to join a purpose-driven, innovative, digitally native company that celebrates healthcare professionals in everything it does,” Lawrence said. “It is an honor to be part of such a great team that truly lives their values every day. I am very excited by the opportunities ahead of us to continue to drive value for all of our stakeholders, including those that serve others,” Lawrence said.

FIGS recently expanded into activewear, outerwear, accessories and limited-edition collaborations with New Balance. Spears said that the label would be considering mounting a campaign for an initial public offering in the next two years.