ACTIVEWEAR Performance Brand Athleta Unveils Sleep Line

Gap Inc’s Athleta brand has been devoted to women’s performance apparel for more than 20 years.

On Jan. 5, the San Francisco-headquartered brand unveiled a line made for rest. A good performance regimen requires a good night's sleep, said Mary Beth Laughton, Athleta's president and chief executive officer.

“More and more women are focusing on self-care and holistic wellness, and by offering sleepwear we are able to support her full lifestyle—from active performance to rest,” she said. “We know from our masks launch this spring, that new-category additions can be a great way to introduce more customers to our Athleta brand. We are excited about the possibility of reaching even more women while providing them an opportunity to make recovery a key component of their daily activities.”

Athleta worked with Dr. Michael Grandner, who has a specialty on behavioral sleep medicine, when developing this line, according to a brand statement.

The 14-piece collection emphasizes soft, lightweight fabrics such as Tencel, modal jersey and organic cotton.