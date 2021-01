FASHION Maison Margiela Makes Sneaker With Reebok

The split-toe Tabi shoe has been one of the signatures of the Maison Margiela fashion house. But this unique style will be getting a sportier look. Margiela collaborated with sneaker brand Reebok to make a Tabi split-toe with the shell of a Reebok sneaker. The Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi sneakers retail for $350 and will be available on maisonmargiela.com and reebok.com on Jan. 30.