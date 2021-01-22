VIRTUAL TRADE EVENTS FashionGo Week to Launch Second Virtual Edition in February

Fashion-wholesale marketplace FashionGo will host its second virtual FashionGo Week event Feb. 8-12, following the success of its August debut during the summer trade-show season. The trade event focuses on affording real-time opportunities for connections between buyers and vendors through its capabilities that blend livestreaming trend-focused showcases, live chat for retailers and wholesalers, and virtual shopping experiences. According to Paul Lee, chief executive officer of FashionGo’s parent company NHN Global, the Los Angeles-headquartered operation received a positive response that he attributes to the debut of its virtual show last year.

“In 2020, FashionGo had the most number of new registrants around when FashionGo week was hosted. Specifically, the average number of registrants more than tripled this past July and August year over year,” Lee explained. “That event enabled over 1200 apparel and accessories wholesale vendors and more than 475,000 retail buyers to connect and discover new business opportunities.”

Due to FashionGo’s foundational online strategy, shifting its focus to produce a virtual event relied on a process that was already a step ahead of the point at which other trade-event producers were starting following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen several physical trade events in our industry as a direct response to the pandemic certainly for FashionGo, our online trade show fashion go week was expedited due to the pandemic. I would say that we’ve always had the resources and platform to host a trade event online. It wasn’t a stretch by any means, we predict that the need for online trade shows, the trend is here to stay.”

For FashionGo, the goal if FashionGo Week is to afford access for retailers to meet with exhibitors virtually to find trending pieces at reasonable pricing in order to refresh inventory to allure customers. Remaining ahead of competitors through offering new product is crucial, particularly within a challenging fashion-retail environment.

“Attendees suppliers will also be able to interact with vendors via livestreaming and streaming in real time. It will be 20- to 30-minute sessions per vendor,” Lee said.

During the show, FashionGo Week will also offer promotions and deals for new-arrival items to benefit buyers who attend the event.

“We will be showcasing newest arrivals of the season with exclusive styles ad promotions exclusive to fashion go week in exciting new ways that allow retailers to interact with the product and brand. In real time,” Lee said. “That is what I am personally excited about. This one week will be a critical time for retailers to get new arrivals and special promos and vendors and retailers to connect instantly in real time.”—