ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION AG Celebrates 20 Years With Several New Collections

The Los Angeles–based denim and knitwear label AG is observing its 20th anniversary in 2021 and will celebrate by rolling out a number of collections throughout the year.

The anniversary party started Jan. 20 with the introduction of AG’s new Ribbed Knit collection, a 20-piece capsule of women’s basic essentials. It is being retailed at its digital channel, www.agjeans.com, and at 19 physical stores. Later in the year, it will roll out other capsules, including a denim collection.

Samuel Ku, AG’s creative director, returned to his gig in September 2020 after a three-year break. He said that the label’s longevity will pave the way for more projects.

“AG was launched in 2001, which feels like an eternity ago,” he said. “The brand’s success as one of the most important and relevant denim brands to date is the culmination of many talented and hardworking people. Many brands have come and gone in the last 20 years, but we have so many more great products and initiatives in the pipeline, and we hope to be able to celebrate another 20 more wonderful years.”

Ku’s family started the label with denim pioneer Adriano Goldschmied, who left the label in 2004 to start other ventures. The AG label has been active in sustainability efforts in denim manufacturing such as utilizing innovations in eco-friendly laser processes and ozone technology. It has also worked with prominent models such as Daria Werbowy and put together a collaboration line, Alexa Chung x AG, with fashion star Alexa Chung.