TEXTILES Beach Brights and Playful Poolside Designs Trend in Waterwear Textiles

This season’s swim textiles share a common theme of supporting the return to a feelgood atmosphere. Mills are inspiring designers to look beyond a standard summer season as the public hits the beaches, basks in the sun poolside or dives into new water-based fitness routines. Trends in swim aren’t defined, except for a demand to venture outdoors, live life to its fullest and compensate for many months spent indoors.

Patterns glimmer and shine in creative shapes such as star-studded sparkling designs, softer tie-dyes and playful prints. Florals are colorful in 1960s-era flower-power styles, freespirited designs and adventurous tropicals. Stripes, plaids and animal prints rely on trends that have been popular over the last few seasons.

Solids are also designed to leave lasting impressions with rich, striking colors and textures that add elements to stand apart from the rest. Emerging from uncertainty, as crowds seek warm-weather fun, current swim textiles feed the joie de vivre that will define these summer months.

