TECHNOLOGY Lectra-Gerber Deal Finalized

Lectra has finalized the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Gerber Technology. It completed the deal on a cash-free, debt-free basis for €175 million, or more than 207.5 million USD, in addition to 5 million newly issued Lectra shares to AIPCF VI LG, Gerber’s sole shareholder. The purchase was financed through a €140 million, or more than 166 million USD, loan and available cash.

“The union of our respective innovative expertise, our state-of-the-art offers and our talented resources will enable us to bring long-term value to our customers,” said Lectra Chairman and CEO Daniel Harari. “We will now be in an even better position to support our customers throughout the world in accelerating the digital transformation of their operations.”

The acquisition was originally announced on Feb. 8, approved by Lectra’s board of directors on March 25 and approved by Lectra’s shareholders on June 1.

California Apparel News previously reported the acquisition and how Lectra’s apparel, automotive and furniture segments will be complemented by Gerber’s space in the fashion-technology business, aerospace, construction, furniture, transportation, technical textiles, packaging, wind energy, and sign-and-graphics industries.

The acquisition will also allow Lectra to expand upon its Industry 4.0 innovations in software, equipment, data and services that support brands, manufacturers and retailers as they develop, produce and market products. The merging of the companies will create a more-seamless approach to development and production.

“Today is a historic day for our companies that will bring tremendous opportunities for future growth. We will have investments in innovation and technological capabilities that will be highly beneficial to the industry. They will allow us to create long-term value for our customers and our shareholders,” Harari said on Feb. 8. “We’re delighted to welcome Gerber Technology’s group of talented professionals to the Lectra team. Unifying the two teams will showcase the strength of our fantastic employees. Together we will be able to grow and expand the services we provide to our customers and help them accelerate their digital transformation.”