BRAND EXPANSIONS Rockstar Original Launches Men’s Sneaker Collection, Adds Women’s Plus-Size Clothing

The full lifestyle fashion brand Rockstar Original has released its first original sneaker collection for men and plus-size clothing for women. Committed to inclusivity and its core values—always stay true and remember your roots—all of Rockstar’s products are 100 percent hand-painted and authentically designed in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.

Rockstar Original's first Sneaker Collection comes in Rockstar Men High Top and Rockstar Men Low Top, and are offered in a variety of styles, shades and designs. Both shoes are available in Inferno Red, Pure White, After Dark—black, and Volt Blue. The shoes are embroidered with Rockstar Original’s signature logo, crafted from synthetic leather with a rubber outsole, and feature bright contrasting laces and a retro athletic aesthetic. The Rockstar Men High Top retails for $50 and the Rockstar Men Low Top retails for $45 with men’s sizes available in 6-13.

Rockstar will now also carry all womenswear pieces in sizes XS to 3XL. The plus-size collection includes track sets, casual wear and activewear featuring the brand's logo and iconic embellishments. The plus-size pieces retail for $39-$89 making them easily accessible to a wide range of Rockstar Original devotees.

Both the new men's sneaker collection and women's plus size collection are available at rockstaroriginal.com.