TRADE SHOWS Destination: Miami by Coterie Elevates Swim Week in Joyful, Intimate Setting

The vibe at the Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach was electric during the July 10–12 Destination: Miami by Coterie as the area heated up for a return to Miami Swim Week.

During the show, which catered to the elevated women’s resort and swim market, buyers from around the country reported on how the touch-and-feel aspects of apparel-industry shows had been missing. “We’re back and it feels great!” said Michelle Roy, owner of the Los Angeles boutique Social Butterflies L.A.

Courtney Bradarich, vice president of contemporary women’s for Project and Coterie at Informa Markets Fashion, recognized a camaraderie among attendees.

“The nod to optimism and joyful design was seen throughout, and Miami was the perfect setting,” Bradarich said, referring to a welcome rooftop cocktail reception hosted on the first night. “This year’s show brought a 50 percent increase in vendors with one-third of the brands participating for the first time.”

The show was hosted in an intimate atmosphere, curated to resemble a showroom rather than a trade show. For Christy Lynn, the opportunity to personally meet with her retailers was important as she works with small boutiques. Lynn mentioned that the signature of her brand is “the ability to curate a closet that a woman can travel with.” Her timeless romantic soft, floral cotton dresses and sets were inspired this season by vintage wallpaper prints from the 1930s.

Brands such as Dos Gardenias took an ecocentric turn, bringing strong messages of sustainability and kindness aimed at caring for the planet and its people. The Malibu, Calif., label sources neoprene from Japan that uses minimal gases in its production.