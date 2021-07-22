RETURN TO PARADISE A Diverse Range of Brands and Representation at Paraiso

Photo Gallery Destination Colombia Photos by Tim Regas

Miami Swim Week heated up as Paraiso Miami Beach showcased hot styles in swim and resort during its July 8–11 run with a number of events to host a proper return to the runway.

For the first time in Paraiso’s history, Los Angeles’ Jonathan Simkhai showed his latest collection during an elegant cocktail presentation. The designer’s elegant resortwear paired beautifully with luxurious swim pieces.

Making the transition from model to designer, Johanna Chone unveiled the inaugural swim collection of Nalu Swimwear during a presentation at the Paraiso Miami Beach tent.

The direct-to-consumer brand Boohoo showed its latest, along with sibling brand BoohooMan, during a presentation at the Versace Mansion’s Villa Casa Casuarina, where Ty Dolla $ign performed and trans model Nikita Dragun strutted the runway in a swim design that featured unique cutouts and transitional sky-to-sea blue tones.

Australian brand Honey Birdette featured its luxury lingerie and sultry swimwear during a Paraiso finale show that featured models Aquaria, Violet Chachki and Carmen Carrera, who were winners from the television series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Showcasing swim-and-resort design talent from Colombia, Destination Colombia featured work from Ancora, Bahama Mama, Mola Mola, Nuranja Furcado and Liliana Montoya, whose swim took a sustainable spin with the Gaia collection.

Swim brand BFyne partnered with Models of Color Matter, the nonprofit organization that advocates for equitable treatment of Black and Brown models, to host a show within the Paraiso tent located in South Beach. The event showcased BFyne’s latest pieces in a cast comprising exclusively Black models.