FASHION MereU Prioritizes Simplicity, Elegance With Inaugural Summer Collection

Simple yet elegant, versatile and comfortable as well as environmentally conscious—it’s what fashion brand MereU is bringing to its inaugural summer 2021 capsule.

Featuring collections named Linen and Swimwear, MereU’s summer capsule is focused on simplifying outfit changes throughout the day with items perfectly paired and mixed. The collections also allow customers to create various color matches and add accessories while having a minimal set of pieces.

“Start the morning off with a swimsuit and a dress and go to the beach or for a picnic, then choose a slip midi dress for lunch with friends,” said MereU founder and designer Palina Leibinskaya. “Later on, cover your shoulders with a jacket and get back to the office. As evening comes, change your shoes and make your lips a bit brighter and you are ready for a night on the town.”

The Linen line, which is composed of 100 percent natural fabrics, contains a slip midi dress, a shirt-dress and a casual suit—a bestseller for MereU—featured in natural pastel tones of beige, milk, gray-blue and black.

The Swimwear line has two one-piece models to choose from with wide shoulder straps or thin straps, and two-piece models feature classic bikini bottoms and high-waist bikini bottoms, in addition to sporty and classic-tie bikini tops. The swimwear pieces are made from a two-layer material to create a graceful silhouette, are fade resistant and opaque, and are available in seven matte colors, including classic black, white and nude.

“We prioritize the person and her character,” Leibinskaya said. “First, we see Mere [in] you and only then the clothing that opens your individuality. Also, we are in favor of smart consumption. Therefore, we [create] our capsule for being a chance to combine maximum stylish outlooks with minimum items in a wardrobe.”

The Linen line ranges in retail price from $240 to $380, and the Swimwear line can be purchased for $75–$180. The linen clothing is presented in XS–L options. The swimwear sizing is S–L.

The fashion brand launched in 2021 and focuses on pieces that are timeless, comfortable, high quality and high fashion. MereU does this while creating stylish looks from environmentally friendly materials such as natural linen and recycled fabrics.

“The environment is what our team really cares about,” Leibinskaya said. “We seek to upload the highest standards for people and the planet, so we pick out the best ecological and recyclable fabrics and accessories for our pieces.”

MereU plans on adding to its natural line of materials by launching a new capsule of linen and silk clothing and introducing luxury eco-bed linens soon. The brand also has plans to open MereU boutiques on both coasts in the coming year.

MereU is headquartered in Huntington Beach, Calif., where all the pieces are designed. The brand also has a presence on the East Coast in the Flying Solo Boutique in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. MereU’s clothes are manufactured in small batches in Europe. The summer 2021 capsule collection is available online directly from the MereU store at mereu.store or from Flying Solo at flyingsolo.nyc.

Photos courtesy of MereU.