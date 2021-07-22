TEXTILE TRENDS Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Fashion Blooms An array of distinctive florals comprise this season’s textile offerings. Gentle daisies and button poms afford soft, romantic touches, while other designs rely on the elegant beauty of roses and lilies for a more-formal option. Tightly gathered bouquets include tiny blooms working together to set the tone, or a single, strong flower takes center stage.

Photo Gallery Blue Notes Patterns in blue hues range from the serious to the whimsical, as textiles feature an array of the color in cerulean, cobalt, navy, indigo and everything in between. New blues aren’t left to stand alone but presented in tie-dyes, florals, geometrics or the classic pinstripe.

Photo Gallery Taking Shape Textiles featuring geometric patterns are based in fresh approaches to designing with curves and lines. Reminiscent of 1980s styles, splashes of color excite a plain background, while others create optical illusions. Sophisticated patterns showcase rich, detailed designs with a nod to the classics within modern updates.

Photo Gallery Tropical Paradise Palm fronds, hibiscus blooms and feathery ferns evoke travel desires to recline on the sand of faraway beaches or explore hidden natural wonders. New tropicals inspired by subdued blacks and whites pop with a splash of cool color, while bright fuchsia complements greens and blues.

Photo Gallery Purple Reign Linked to royalty and magic, purple is a favorite of those who embrace the fantastic. Fabrics that feature hues of violet, amethyst, iris and lavender blend the colors with different patterns, including florals, paisleys and traditional designs such as the checkerboard.

Photo Gallery Animal Activity Big-cat patterns, with trends in cheetah and leopard receiving a lot of attention, are presented in an array of colors. Other fabric trends that are ticking can be found in camouflage and a mélange of animals that blend cheetah and leopard with snake and zebra.

Photo Gallery Bold Imprints Featuring bold patterns and prints that evoke childlike awe, trends in textiles are taking a turn toward wonder. Meant to make apparel pop, these textile prints in geometrics, paisleys and familiar shapes blend together many trends from the season to give the industry something to talk about.

Photo Gallery Fine Lines With a popularity that never fades, textiles that feature striped patterns speak to beloved classic looks. While traditional stripes serve as the foundation for these fabrics, the fabrication yields a relaxed hand for some styles, and unique approaches offer updated looks such as geometric overlays.

Photo Gallery Fade to Black There is always room for the contrast provided by textiles in black and white and those that meet in the middle at a harmonious gray. Shown in florals, geometrics, tie-dyes and humorous prints, this season sees black-and-white fabrics as the stars of the show rather than members of the supporting cast. —Dorothy Crouch

DIRECTORY

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323)-268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, (704) 724-2269, www.confettitextile.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

Guarisco Fabrics, (212) 354-7766 ext. 317, www.guarisco.it/en/

Hyosung, www.hyosungtnc.com, www.creora.com

KBC Fashion / LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.kbc.de

Martin & Savage, (310) 779-7019, www.martinandsavage.com.au

Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com