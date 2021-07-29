ART HEARTS MIAMI SWIM At Faena Forum, Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion Brings the Heat

During its run July 8–11, Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion showcased designers whose garments epitomized the atmosphere of the hot, provocative edginess for which the city is known. Art Hearts Fashion returned to Miami Swim Week with its formula for blending the artistry of fashion from established and emerging designers with installations of artistic works throughout its space. The work of Erik Rosete, who also founded and designs Mister Triple X, brought stylish sensibilities to Miami Swim Week.

Hosted at Faena Forum, the schedule of fashion shows brought more than 30 designers to the runway, including California brands Adam Saaks Religion, Argyle Grant, Cirone Swimlingerie, Fernando Alberto Atelier, Hale Bob, Jacque Designs Swimwear, Mister Triple X, MP Swim, Natalia Fedner—a bicoastal brand that also has New York roots, and Sharnel Guy Swimwear sharing West Coast Pacific vibes with the East Coast Atlantic beaches of Miami.

During the finale of Adam Saaks Religion, the designer performed a live cutting and styling of a swimsuit on the runway with Princess Love of “Love and Hip Hop Miami,” who modeled the look. Argyle Grant interpreted swim shorts into a street design that could transition from the beach or pool. Swarovski crystals were the main attraction at Cirone Swimlingerie, affording a sophisticated take on sparkling swim. The combination of sequined bikinis and vibrant cover-ups brought cool California style to the runway at Fernando Alberto Atelier. At Hale Bob, the brand’s signature bohemian style was presented in stunning white, intricate paisley and lovely florals. Jacque Designs Swimwear presented updated takes on classic bikinis with alluring details that made string styles more alluring.

In true Mister Triple X style, the brand brought high energy to the runway with striking pieces that included camouflage details and florals, bright colors and metallic harnesses. The designs were in the details for Natalia Fedner, who unveiled intricately designed chain-mail styles. Sharnel Guy Swimwear presented swim with unexpected details such as animal prints juxtaposed with sheer lace on a one-piece style and unusual cutouts on its bikinis.

Additional designers who showed their global brands on the runway included Asherah Swimwear, Aude, Berry Beachy and Papi Swim, Black Tape Project, Bikini Beach Australia, Camilla, FollowingDory Swimwear, Giannina Azar, GSaints Swimwear, Indigo Wild Swim, Keva J Swimwear, Kino Swim, Lila Nikole Collection, Luxe Isle, Manish Vaid by Jsquad, Marqueza Swimwear, Matte Collection, OMG Swimwear, Risqué Dukes Swim Apparel Villebrequin and Willfredo Gerardo. On its final night, Art Hearts Fashion hosted a closing gala at the E11even nightclub.