FASHION CARES 195essential Celebrates Pride Month by Donating to, Partnering With BAGLY

To celebrate Pride Month, 195essential partnered with BAGLY, Inc. to create limited-edition Pride shirts and donate 50 percent of the proceeds to the organization.

The Essential Pride release features two designs—“Heart Pride” and “Essential Pride”—to celebrate, honor, and support the LGBTQIA+ community. The 100 percent cotton short-sleeve T-shirts come in both black and white with two different designs on the front and retail for $38.

The money raised will be used to fund essential services by BAGLY, a youth-led, adult-supported social-support organization. BAGLY is committed to social justice, and creating, sustaining, and advocating for programs, policies and services for the LGBTQIA+ youth community, including food, community-center supplies, outreach and their free health clinic.

The Essential Pride shirts launched on 195essential’s website for pre-order on June 9 and will ship to customers on June 21. This is the second year that 195essential and BAGLY have partnered together for Pride Month.

“BAGLY, Inc. plays such an instrumental role for the LGBTQIA+ youth of Boston, and we are honored to celebrate Pride by partnering with their organization for a second year,” Lena Harris, co-founder of 195essential, said. “By donating a portion of sales from our Pride T-shirts to BAGLY, we hope to alleviate some of the stresses that they and the LGBTQIA+ community face on an ongoing basis, along with issues they are currently facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”