3D FASHION TECHNOLOGY VNTANA and Browzwear Partner to Ease High-Scale 3D Design Workflows

Joining together to better serve the apparel community, 3D content-management software provider VNTANA and 3D fashion-technology company Browzwear are aiming to aid brands by streamlining the use of 3D assets across e-commerce, social media and business-to-business sales. Through VNTANA’s adoption of its new partner’s Apparel Automation Engine, designers are able to upload Browzwear designs onto the platform of the Los Angeles–based CMS provider.

“Our platform already helps brands and 3D artists bring their vision to life across e-commerce and social media in minutes rather than days or weeks, and this integration with Browzwear will help streamline the process even more,” said VNTANA co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ashley Crowder. “As a trusted and industry-leading solution, the best brands and designers turn to Browzwear for streamlined, easy-to-use 3D design solutions. We’re thrilled to be able to make the process of utilizing these 3D apparel assets even more simple and scalable across all sales channels for the world’s most innovative and boundary-pushing companies.”

The ease of this collaboration will afford progress in optimization, collaboration and distribution to additional channels. By automatically uploading designs onto the VNTANA platform, Browzwear users are able to work more efficiently through streamlining the development process.

“Browzwear is committed to bringing true-to-life representations of garments to apparel professionals and businesses; finding creative partnerships like our integration with VNTANA helps us advance the use of 3D assets for fashion and apparel brands around the world,” said Avihay Feld, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Singapore-headquartered Browzwear. “Making the designs produced through our VStitcher platform accessible to our clients and partners is essential to ensuring that true-to-life representation of garments are accurate. VNTANA helps us advance the use of 3D assets to apparel brands around the world and ensure the process of design to manufacturing is seamless.”