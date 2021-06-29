FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS Ruby Has Partners With Brightpearl, Happy Returns

In order to continue offering its clients the best solutions in an ever-changing retail landscape, Ruby Has has partnered with Brightpearl and Happy Returns.

“We’re thrilled to partner with two amazing companies that work as hard as we do to help DTC brands grow,” said Matt Carpentieri, vice president of global partnerships at Ruby Has. “We share the same vision to go above and beyond for our clients every day and look forward to offering our clients increased efficiencies to power their supply-chain operations.”

Ruby Has, a leading fulfillment and logistics provider for DTC e-commerce brands, will utilize Brightpearl’s digital-operations platform built for omni-channel merchants with its fulfillment data to give users a more accurate look at their supply-chain operations.

“As e-commerce brands scale operations to meet increasing demand, fulfillment complexity can distract them from focusing on offering an exceptional customer experience,” said Stuart Pick, vice president of global strategic alliances and partnerships at Brightpearl. “Partnering with Ruby Has enables our merchants to fulfill more orders faster and from more locations. Our customers love the increased accuracy, reduced fulfillment costs and speedy delivery times that Ruby Has offers.”

Happy Returns, which offers software and reverse logistics designed to automate the returns and exchange processes, recently joined forces with PayPal to continue to fuel its growth. For Ruby Has, this means improved efficiency after integrating with their returns-processing system.

“We are excited to partner with a world-class fulfillment provider in Ruby Has,” said Andrew Pease, senior director of growth for Happy Returns at PayPal. “The partnership and integration will allow us to better serve our mutual clients, making returns beautiful for both merchants and shoppers.”