RETAIL Onitsuka Tiger, Other New Brick-and-Mortar Stores Opening in L.A.

Onitsuka Tiger brand recently wrapped up a digital fashion show at Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 27. Among its following acts will be opening a Rodeo Drive store in Beverly Hills, Calif. Barricades recently went up for a storefront on 474 N. Rodeo Drive, which is on the corner of South Santa Monica Boulevard and Rodeo Drive. Onitsuka Tiger representatives did not answer requests for more information on the store by presstime.

JapanLA has been selling Japanese cute-culture clothing and accessories on Melrose Avenue since 2006. The store recently moved to 233 S. La Brea Ave., which is a short walk from the influential retailer American Rag, said JapanLA Founder Jamie Rivadeneira.

Made-in-Los Angeles brand Lüstern recently opened a physical store at 359 S. Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. The brand manufactures cut-and-sew contemporary styles and streetwear, gym clothes and fetish gear.