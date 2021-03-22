MANUFACTURING Garment Worker Center Protests Factory Conditions During Pandemic Year

Labor-advocacy group Garment Worker Center organized its first in-person demonstration in one year on March 18. The garment-worker vigil event, called “Mourn for the Dead and Fight for the Living,” sought to bring attention to working conditions for people sewing clothes domestically, according to a GWC statement.

More than 30 people stood outside MacArthur Park in Los Angeles’ Pico Union District for this event. GWC members wearing red face masks bearing hashtags such as "#onelegalwage, listened to speakers such as Father Tom Carey of Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice and The Church of the Epiphany in Los Angeles’ Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Also speaking was Daisy Gonzalez, a GWC organizer. She said that at least two of her group’s members died from COVID-19 due to poor working conditions.

“As garment workers, we have been exposed to COVID-19 because of the lack of safety measures in garment factories,” Gonzalez said. “At the same time, we have been designated as essential workers, making masks and hospital robes without the safety measures that we need, and without making even a just wage.”

GWC made news in 2020 for its work to pass the Garment Worker Protection Act. Introduced to the California legislature, it sought to outlaw piece-rate work, a traditional way that garment workers have been compensated. The bill also sought to expand retailers’ liability for unpaid wages owed to sewers employed by subcontractors who produce apparel sold at stores. However, the legislature ran out of time to vote on it before a constitutionally mandated deadline to take votes on last year’s bills expired.

The Garment Worker Protection Act was resubmitted to the legislature in December where it will go through a long process of being reviewed. On March 22, the State Senate's Labor Committee approved the bill, which also goes by bill number SB62, 4 to 0. Its next stop is the deliberative body's judiciary committee.