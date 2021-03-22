SWIM & SURF Swiminista Launches Spring Clean Zuma Beach Cleanup

Promoting the importance of recycling and maintaining clean beaches, Swiminista founder Andréa Bernholtz is hosting a Spring Clean event at Zuma Beach in Malibu, Calif, with a message of "It takes a village to preserve our local beaches." Following its "Self Love" campaign to promote body positivity, the Calabasas, Calif., brand is inviting the community to step outside of Earth Day on April 22 to remind people that remaining eco-friendly throughout the year is important.

"Spring cleaning isn’t just for your home! It’s important to clean our planet!" said Bernholtz said. "Make Earth Day and spring cleaning a part of everyday!"

Organizing a beach cleanup is the latest addition to Swiminista's mission to provide a more ecologically sound approach to making swimwear. The line is created from luxury textiles that are manufactured using recycled water bottles. Bernholtz also includes her daughter in her projects, such as this year's Mommy & Me collection. The designer feels that by emphasizing the importance of responsible manufacturing early on in her daughter's life, she can instill lifelong lessons of eco-responsibility.

"'Earth Day is everyday' should be the motto for all entrepreneurs across every industry in 2021," Bernholtz explained. "The best way to maintain a strong focus on environmental impact is to create a sustainable model from the ground-up, built around eco-friendly values that support a thriving future for our next generation."

The Spring Clean event will take place March 23 at 12 p.m., beginning at Zuma Beach's Tower 7 at 30000 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif. Swiminista asks that participants bring gloves and trash bags, and encourages the wearing of masks and observance of social distancing.