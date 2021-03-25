TRADE SHOWS New Las Vegas IMC Event to Launch in August

Expanding the reach of its Atlanta Apparel show, International Market Centers will launch Las Vegas Apparel Aug. 8–10 as many on-site trade-show brands prepare for a return to physical events this summer. Hosted at IMC’s new Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, which opens in April in the downtown area of Las Vegas, the Atlanta Apparel–hosted event will focus on young-contemporary fashion in addition to shoes and accessories.

“Atlanta Apparel is going west! We are tapping the Atlanta Apparel acumen to create a new, highly curated experience for Las Vegas Apparel. Attendees can expect the hospitality, atmosphere and pace of an Atlanta Apparel market staged in a new, dynamic and purpose-built trade-show facility,” said Bob Maricich, IMC’s chief executive officer. “With the Expo at WMCLV open for business, we have the ideal venue to grow the Atlanta Apparel brand and update the Las Vegas fashion-trade-show calendar.”

Focusing on an intimate approach to the August trade-show schedule, Las Vegas Apparel anticipates around 150 brands will showcase their goods at the event. During the show, buyers will also be afforded educational opportunities in addition to enjoying the World Market Center’s lifestyle-product resources including gift, personal care, décor, stationery, seasonal and fashion accessories by appointment.

“Expanding IMC’s apparel portfolio has been a goal since we acquired the Atlanta Apparel shows in 2018,” added Maricich. “The pandemic accelerated our growth plans with high exhibitor demand for an Atlanta Apparel–produced show to meet pent-up West Coast need for new product. After staging four successful markets during the pandemic, brands and buyers trust Atlanta Apparel to produce a safe, engaging and profitable market experience.”

In addition to this announcement, IMC revealed that it would alter its previously announced Atlanta Apparel temporaries presentation dates to Aug. 3–5 in order to accommodate the schedules of industry professionals who will travel between the East Coast show and the Las Vegas event. Atlanta Apparel will run Aug. 3–7 at the AmericasMart in Atlanta.