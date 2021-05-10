AVATAR TECHNOLOGY MySizeID Launches New Avatar Feature for Sizing Accuracy

MySizeID is helping shoppers find the perfect look in an interactive way. The measurement-technology company, founded in 2014 by Ronen Luzon, launched an avatar solution that shows customers how clothing will look on the body before ever purchasing it.

“It’s one thing for customers to have the peace of mind that they’re obtaining their correct clothing size in a brand. It’s a new level entirely to be able to virtually try on the product and actually understand how it will look in real life,” said Luzon, who is also the company’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “We are confident that this advanced feature will increase our customers’ willingness to engage and shop online now that they get what is essentially a full dressing-room experience at home.”

MySizeID uses smartphone sensors to help customers purchase the right fit for all of their clothing. Adding an avatar to the feature only helps to create a higher level of accurate sizing and allows for a visual representation that in turn leads to higher satisfaction and a better experience for customers.

According to MySize, online apparel reached an all-time high of $800 billion in 2020, but nearly 40 percent of that was returned due to sizing issues. MySize’s new avatar hopes to help put an end to some of those issues.