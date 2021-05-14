TRADE EVENTS Project Unveils Fresh Brand Identity Through Film Illustrating Its Support of Industry

Last month, Informa Markets Fashion's Project brand announced its work to rebrand, as it continues to explore new and creative ways to serve the industry while continuing to build a community. On May 12, Project presented its rebranded image to the world, just as trade-show producers approach summer-event season with a lot of optimism and a fresh outlook. For Informa Markets Fashion's Vice President of Events and Corporate Development, Jason Peskin, the rebrand was a response to customer feedback that was examined, as more people were willing to discuss their trade-show demands during a time when most travel was at a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We think about it a lot because we have been talking to the community about it more than ever and going ‘What is it that you need?’ ‘How do we make this better for you?’ We took the time during the pandemic where events were shut down,” Peskin revealed. “Because people were sitting at home and not traveling we had the opportunity to speak to more people than ever. We have a much more informed purpose because of that.”

The new approach to Project included uniting men's apparel, women's fashion, footwear and accessories under the brand. Additionally, the mission of the rebranded Project boasts a more-inclusive tone, particularly since the event brand reaches around the globe. In a video aimed at unveiling the new feel of Project through strong, captivating visuals, the brand showcases its reach and reimagines its future.

“We wanted to make sure we represented men's and women's in the video and the type of look and feel that is contemporary, but also be very inclusive so you have all different types of what the market really looks like today,” Peskin explained. “What it looks like today is representative of different cultures, different races, and overall vibe. You have everything form cool California vibes, which Project represents, all the way to Tokyo vibes, where we have a show. We wanted to represent those different things.”

As Project prepares for its roster of 2021 events, beginning with Project Miami July 10-12, Peskin says the focus lies in three words: hybrid, concierge and intelligence. Through a hybrid digital and physical experience, Project connects its customers with the resources they need. Its concierge element is a white-glove style service affording guidance through the show to suit visitors' individual needs. Intelligence includes educational sessions, but it also stems from the data Project gathers to develop the most-effective, enjoyable and successful experiences. These steps will aid continued cultivation of the MAGIC brand, which Peskin notes has been produced since 1934 and currently includes Project within the collection of events of the Informa Markets Fashion family. It is Peskin's hope that the new brand relays a message that working with Project is a partnership, which will yield success through working together.

“For us it’s about evolving what we’re doing and constantly trying to keep in step with the wants of the industry right now and, also, in the future,” Peskin said. “We have to be very vigilant and not fall into patterns that might work for us and stay in line with what is happening with the industry. Our biggest thing is remaining fluid and listening to our customers and community and taking a more pragmatic approach, which, I think, is the state of affairs in the world right now.”