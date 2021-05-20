TRADE EVENTS Texworld NYC and Apparel Sourcing NYC Partner With LA Textile

With the return of trade events to on-site locations, Messe Frankfurt’s Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing New York City are not only returning to the show floor but also expanding to the West Coast through an LA Textile partnership. Scheduled for Sept. 29–Oct. 1, the textile and sourcing shows will blend their missions to produce a fortified presence for visitors in downtown Los Angeles. Mixing LA Textile’s roster of domestic and European exhibitors with Texworld’s and Apparel Sourcing’s international base, the blended show will afford greater opportunities to buyers.

“We are ecstatic to announce our collaboration with LA Textile. Our focus has always been to seek new ways to serve the textile community through the connection of global manufacturers and U.S. buyers,” said Messe Frankfurt Inc. Show Director for Fashion and Apparel Jennifer Bacon. “The team at LA Textile shares the same vision, and I am confident that this partnership will elevate both of our platforms.”

Welcoming Texworld and Apparel Sourcing into its recently renovated Building C space at its longtime home at the California Market Center, LA Textile will see an expanded group of suppliers from countries including Turkey, India, China, Korea, Portugal, Taiwan and Pakistan. During the show, buyers will be able to explore these new offerings through a Texworld and Apparel Sourcing pavilion that will be located on the show floor.

“Community over competition has been a mantra for our team at the California Market Center,” said CMC Events Director Moriah Robinson. “Over the past few years, we’ve cultivated a relationship with Texworld to champion their endeavors in New York City. We’re thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Texworld and provide a West Coast home for their incredible show.”

The newly formed Texworld + LA Textile show will be produced to afford a single venue that accommodates the global-sourcing demand in the Los Angeles Fashion District. This fresh partnership presents to the Los Angeles fashion community opportunities to uncover international resources in textile, design and production.

“We can’t wait to welcome back our LA Textile friends and family to debut new collections for the ever-evolving apparel and manufacturing industry,” said CMC Senior Events Manager Matthew Mathiasen. “Now, more than ever, with the addition of Texworld and Apparel Sourcing, the global footprint is at our doorstep, and we hope to bring an even greater international presence to the West Coast.”