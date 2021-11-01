E-COMMERCE Poshmark Allows Big Brands to Sell on Its Platform Through Brand Closet

Poshmark, a leading social marketplace, has announced its new Brand Closet program, an expansion of its social-commerce capabilities that allows brands to sell directly to customers for the first time in Poshmark’s history.

Poshmark initially began a trial version of Brand Closet in 2020. Several large brands worked with Poshmark to develop an innovative, full-scale program that is now available for other brands and retailers to join.

The program allows brands to connect with Poshmark’s 80 million users and sell to them directly by becoming an Official Closet. Official Closets are able to share limited-time products through the Drops Soon feature, conduct one-on-one business through My Shoppers and drive awareness through branded Posh Parties. The social features are designed specifically to reach Poshmark’s largely Millennial and Gen Z user base.

“We are thrilled to open our social marketplace more widely to brands, empowering them to build loyal, lasting connections with a coveted audience, tap into a new sales channel and bring shoppers the kind of personalized service that is all too rare in e-commerce,” said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark. “By connecting brands directly to our community of highly engaged, deeply passionate shoppers and re-commerce enthusiasts, we’re building a stronger, more vibrant marketplace—it’s a win for everyone.”

The secondhand marketplace continues to grow as younger shoppers have embraced thrifting and other secondhand buying. A survey from the used-clothing site ThredUp found used apparel sales are expected to reach $77 billion in five years, outpacing the wider market. Almost half of retailers surveyed agreed that used clothing will become an important part of future business.