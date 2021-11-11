NATURAL SELECTION Releasing Its Natural Selection Capsule, SFI Focuses on Eco-Wardrobe Staples

Unveiling its second capsule collection, Los Angeles denim factory Star Fades International announced its goal to showcase its take on the staples at the center of consumer wardrobes. Creating a complete denim wardrobe, SFI remained true to its core values of sustainable, greener practices.

Relying on different fabrications that speak to an eco mission, SFI released jeans including the Lizette High Rise Skinny in cotton, eco elastomultiester and eco elastane, and the James Slim Fit in organic cotton and elastane.

The Tahni High Rise Skirt and Kaia High Rise Pleated Wide Leg comprise cotton and Tencel, while the Charlie Pop-Over Jacket is made primarily in cotton. The Florence Full Sleeve Shirt is constructed in 50 percent Tencel and 50 percent cotton. The Dillon Shirt is made of 100 percent organic cotton, as are the Cassie Short Sleeve Tee, Taylor Oversized Shirt and Nellie Oversized Shirt. The Dalton HR Stovepipe and Livy Chore Jacket in addition to the Keith Shirt Jacket and Stella Short are made using 100 percent cotton.

SFI’s Sid Jacket and Cash High Rise Straight Leg rely on 100 percent post-industrial-waste cotton, while the Bradley Jacket and Wyatt Jean include mainly organic cotton.

Through the SFI design center and laundry, the company applied natural dye processes and greener wash applications to the Natural Selection collection. Using its Pure Color natural dyes, made from the earth’s soil, SFI applied these formulations with ZDHC/GreenScreen-certified sustainable mordant. Pieces were finished with PureSoft softeners, thereby maintaining the all-natural approach. The Pure Color application reduces the water usage and energy consumption required by direct and reactive dyes.

For its bleached and acid-wash looks, SFI relied on Officina+39’s Clear Fade waterless process. This alternative wash bypasses chlorine and potassium permanganate and reportedly reduces water and energy usage compared with traditional acid-wash processes in addition to reducing EIM scoring by 32 percent. The company’s Bluesign and ZDHC level 3–certified Bio Coating affords a leather hand to the high-rise cigarette fit, using raw materials—including 55 percent natural resources.