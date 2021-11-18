SUSTAINABILITY KEEN Footwear and Points of Light to Launch Largest Volunteer Resource

Ahead of Giving Tuesday, footwear brand KEEN has announced a partnership with Points of Light, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that inspires and mobilizes people to take action to change the world.

With the partnership, KEEN fans will have access to KEEN Corps and the world’s largest digital hub for volunteering opportunities powered by Points of Light. More than 300,000 unique volunteer opportunities with over 70,000 nonprofit organizations, schools and other local agencies will be available every year.

To make access to volunteer opportunities easier, KEEN is allowing anyone to use KEEN Corps, the brand’s loyalty program that offers fans KEEN rewards for volunteering. Since its launch in the U.S. in September, KEEN Corps has grown to over 11,000 members and experiences 5 percent growth every week, with over 6,600 volunteer hours accrued by KEEN Corps members.

As part of KEEN Corps, KEEN’s Giving Tuesday 10K Invitational encourages employees, fans and partners of the brand to log a total of 10,000 volunteer hours in the month of December. KEEN will also donate up to $100,000 in addition to footwear to food banks across the country.

A recent Harris Poll study, commissioned by KEEN, found nearly 90 percent of Americans feel volunteering and helping others is a good way to reduce stress, however 47 percent said it's difficult to find volunteer opportunities. The new partnership aims to help people feel good by offering more chances to do good.