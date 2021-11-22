SUSTAINABILITY Nikki Reed and LØCI Announce Second Collaboration

Footwear brand LØCI has announced the release of its second collaborative effort with actor, designer and environmentalist Nikki Reed.

The first collaboration between Nikki Reed and LØCI launched in early 2021 and quickly sold out, leading to the two connecting again for a Fall drop. The new collection features two new silhouettes, a mid and a high top. The shoes are crafted with sustainable materials such as cork and feature recycled foam insoles.

Each pair of shoes is handmade in Portugal and made using recycled ocean plastics. As part of LØCI’s commitment to saving the oceans, for each pair of shoes sold LØCI is donating 10 percent of its profits toward building ocean conservation sites and preserving endangered ocean wildlife.

“Our second LØCI collection was inspired by the rust and sand hues of the western landscape of America. I have always been drawn to the mountains, and these clay hillsides felt like the perfect palette to bring into our Fall / Winter Collection,” Reed said.

Reed is known for using her platform to highlight environmentalism and has long been an advocate for sustainability in the fashion industry. Her own brand, BaYou with Love, is a sustainable and ethical lifestyle brand that creates jewelry, apparel, home and beauty products.

The REED x LØCI collection is available exclusively at the LØCI site and ranges from $160 to $180. Both men's and women's sizes are available.