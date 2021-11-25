FASHION CARES Z SUPPLY Launches Z SUPPLY Foundation

Z SUPPLY, an apparel company based on the laid-back and chic California lifestyle, has announced the launch of its new organization, the Z SUPPLY Foundation.

The Z SUPPLY Foundation is the charitable arm of Z SUPPLY, which was founded in 2013, and remains committed to supporting various social, environmental and educational organizations. The foundation also aims to support the next generation of creatives who are working towards degrees in fashion design, art or marketing.

Z SUPPLY will be donating 100 percent of online sales made at ZSUPPLY.com during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday to specifically tailored Z SUPPLY Foundation scholarships for students at select colleges and universities. The goal for this year is to raise $300,000 in scholarship funds for students studying fashion design, art and marketing, and establish named scholarship funds with three colleges or universities by the end of 2021.

"We are so grateful for our continued success, but with success comes great responsibility—we're all in this together," said Z SUPPLY president, Mandy Fry. "We wanted our first initiative to give students of fashion design, art, and marketing the support they need in their fields of study. As a brand, we feel we have a responsibility to help inspire the next generation of creatives, and we look forward to giving all our customers the opportunity to support these students' college education alongside us."

The schools that will be awarded the scholarships will be announced soon. The board of directors of the Z SUPPLY Foundation will choose rotating organizations to support throughout the year.