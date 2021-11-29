SUSTAINABILITY Intermix and Cotton Incorporated Launch Collaborative Collection

Intermix, a leader in women’s fashion, is launching a cotton collection with Cotton Incorporated that features a chic mix of cotton-based vacation silhouettes.

As part of the “You’ve Been Upgraded” campaign, a mobile trunk filled with vacation looks from a number of brands will be traveling around Miami and stopping at the Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS Suite, which is near the Intermix boutique, from Dec. 16-19. The traveling trunk will give shoppers an opportunity to see the new collection firsthand. The new collection was launched in collaboration with two Miami-based influencers, Cass DiMicco and Rachel Love.

“Intermix is committed to sourcing with more sustainable raw materials, and we’re so thrilled to be launching our cotton collection with Cotton Incorporated,” said Intermix CEO, Jyothi Rao. “With the holidays around the corner, our customers are excited for vacation and resort looks for their upcoming travels and know they can find the most coveted styles available only at Intermix. This curated cotton capsule mixes foundational and fun styles that will not only meet the needs for upcoming plans, whether it’s a honeymoon or beach vacation, but also make you feel good by getting dressed for a cause.”

The collection is available online at Intermix and features various tops, bottoms and skirts. Prices in the collection range from $78 to $1,350 and feature products from a variety of designers.