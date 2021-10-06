ACTIVEWEAR K-Swiss and Venus Williams Collaborate on Third Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

Following the success of the “Glow Up” collection in May 2021, K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams have once again partnered to release a third limited-edition capsule collection, “Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss.” The collection, a fusion of timeless and classic designs with a contemporary twist, is inspired by the psychedelic era and the heritage and influence of tennis is the 1970s.

Pieces in the collection include leggings, hoodies, joggers, shoes and other workout-oriented gear. Some of the products are made of sustainable variegated quilt, which is certified organic cotton. Prices in the 17-piece collection range from $74 to $158 and it is available for purchase at KSwiss.com and ElevenbyVenusWilliams.com.

The collection is the third collaboration between K-Swiss and EleVen by Venus Williams after Williams became a global ambassador for K-Swiss in November 2020. In addition to the “Glow Up” collection, K-Swiss and EleVen released a collection that “celebrated the boldness of women” to announce Williams’ partnership with K-Swiss.

EleVen by Venus Williams was founded in 2007 by Venus Williams, one of the most decorated players in the history of women's tennis. The brand name was inspired by wanting women to feel empowered when they wear the brand’s clothes, signifying that on a scale of one through 10 they are an “11 out of 10.”