FASHION CARES VOW for Girls Launches New Campaign Calling to End Child Marriage

In recognition of International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11, VOW for Girls launched its “Stop the Clock” campaign, which is a response to the statistic that every three seconds a child as young as eight years old becomes a bride. The campaign launches with a powerful visual message that calls for the need to “Stop the Clock.”

The campaign unites fashion brands and the wedding industry to support the cause, as well as raise funds for programs dedicated to providing resources to girls who are at risk of child marriage. Sponsors for this year’s campaign include luxury wedding designer Justin Alexander, wedding-industry leader The Knot, and a generous private donor. Through Oct. 11, the sponsors will donate $1 for every like, comment and share of VOW’s social-media content, up to $100,000.

Celebrity influencers such as Kristen Bell and Freida Pinto will share their own responses to the crisis through their own social-media accounts from Oct. 4-11.

All money raised by VOW will be invested in local efforts that advance girls’ rights by providing education, job training, and other life skills. To date, grants have helped over 175 organizations and an estimated 260,000 girls have been impacted by the efforts.