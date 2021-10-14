LAFW RETURNS LAFW Marks Return to Petersen With Lineup of Global Designers

Hosting its Spring 2022 lineup of designer fashion shows, LAFW returned to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile neighborhood Oct. 7–10. The roster of designers featured during the event included international artists and those representing California.

On the runway from around the globe wereSpain’s 404 Studio; Baltimore’s Bishme Cromartie; Fabiana Milazzo of Italy; Frisk Me Good by Cierra Boyd of Cleveland, Ohio; Gypsy Sport of New York; Thailand’s Issue; Laura Theiss of the United Kingdom and Germany; Luooif Studio of London; Mc2 Manufacturing by Ronaldo Arnoldo of Manila, Philippines; Renim Project of Thailand; and the United Kingdom’s Superdry.

Los Angeles design was well represented by local designers including Coral Castillo, Elie Madi, Greg Lauren, Oluwatosin “TOSIN” Junaid’s NAID, No. J by Jane Wu, Nicholas Mayfield, Oliver Tolentino, Ria Victoria and Radka Salcmannova’s RSVisualThing.

Classic elements were reimagined in pieces by Los Angeles designer Ria Victoria, who incorporated fringe on a traditional foundation of structured dresses and applied sultry cutouts to classically glamorous gowns. Los Angeles–based Oliver Tolentino showcased updated details on classic formalwear with tiered tulle skirting and sophisticated ribbon details, while ruching provided a full look to bottoms that complemented busier top pieces. Greg Lauren’s oversized approach to suiting blended style with comfort as the Los Angeles designer also incorporated additional details such as cargo pockets that afforded function to tailored pieces while patchwork details provided an added zest to casual garments such as jeans and other denim-heavy looks.

Closing the event on the evening of Oct. 10, Los Angeles designer Nicholas Mayfield presented his signature colorful, hand-painted designs with a collaboration featuring other California creatives. Partnering with Jamani Clothing Co.’s Subira James Kiuruwi and Yarn Movement’s Shantelle Brumfield, some of Mayfield’s pieces featured the designer’s animation on the Los Angeles-based Kiuruwi’s blanks and others on the Vallejo, Calif., Brumfield’s handmade pieces.

Upon returning to the fashion scene this season, Mayfield was grateful to those who bring the cool factor to his designs such as the diverse cast of models that represented real people on the LAFW runway during his show.

“Cool is loving yourself and being yourself. This isn’t a collection or a brand that is for the dilution of soul. Cool is you and I thank you. Cool is who you are and it has nothing to do with clothing,” Mayfield said. “Cool starts from you. We forgot about that.”