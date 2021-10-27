SNEAKERS SNKRHUD Launches Sneaker Rater in Partnership with ESPN

SNKRHUD, an online community for sneakerheads that allows them to immortalize their collections online in the form of digital collectibles, has announced the launch of their new digital platform, Sneaker Rater. The new platform is supported by a partnership with ESPN and SneakerCenter for the release of a new pair of Adidas inspired by SportCenter’s original 1979 set.

SNKRHUD was founded by Brandon Martinez and Stefan Tauber and allows sneakerheads to digitally capture and catalogue their collections. Sneaker Rater allows users to qualify why they love the sneakers they do and what they look for in a pair of sneakers by voting on six categories, including Silhouette, Materials, Colorway, Concept, Packaging and Comfort. Ratings are then compiled with proprietary info from the SNKRHUD database and gives voters a badge to share their scores on other social media platforms.

“ESPN is thrilled to be partnering with SNKRHUD to launch their Sneaker Rater platform. We're always about bringing the best of sports and sports culture to people, and the community-driven aspect of what SNKRHUD has built is such a cool and innovative way to surface the best of the best. We can't wait to see how the sneaker community responds,” Jeff Zeller, Director, Entertainment Marketing & Partnerships at ESPN, said.

The Adidas Top Ten Hi ESPN features ESPN's retro orange and red stripe detail. Adidas is also releasing a pair of slides that feature the same color scheme. The sneakers retail for $150 while the slides are $35. Both are available on the Adidas website.