ACCESSORIES TUMI, Missoni Release Exclusive Collection

Tumi, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, has partnered with Italian luxury-fashion house Missoni for an exclusive collection of bags, hard cases and travel accessories.

This is Tumi's first foray into the women’s market with luxury pieces that offer durability and style in equal measure. The collection was created for women on the move with an eye for design.

The collection comprises nine pieces with the International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On and Short Trip Expandable 4-Wheeled Packing Case, both made with an updated Tegris case. There are also premium takes on Voyageur favorites—the Cleary Weekender, Ruma Crossbody, Anna Sling, Carson Backpack and Just In Case Tote. The favorites are made of lightweight nylon, which makes them easy to carry. The final two pieces are travel accessories with the Marina Cosmetic Case and Triangle Pouch providing optimal versatility and convenience.

The partnership came to fruition when Tumi was searching for a pattern to pair with its popular Voyageur collection. It eventually selected Missoni’s iconic zigzag because of its vibrancy and rust undertone, which gives the illusion of texture.

The collaboration merges fashion and function and focuses on more than just travel but also celebrates style and individuality. The collection gives women pieces they would love to carry anywhere.

The new styles are available at select Tumi stores, Missoni boutiques, select luxury wholesale stores and online.