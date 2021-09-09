ACTIVEWEAR Vuori Opens Abbot Kinney Location

Encinitas, Calif., Climate Neutral Certified activewear brand Vuori unveiled a new location in Venice Beach, Calif., recently, as the company experiences rapid growth.

With this latest location on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Vuori now boasts 10 branded bricks-and-mortar boutiques. Another location at Studio City, Calif.'s The Shops at Sports­men’s Lodge is scheduled to open later this year.

Among its neighbors, Vuori's Abbott Kinney shop is surrounded by trendsetting boutiques including Everlane, Dr. Martens, Bazar, Miansai, Salt, Le Pop Up and Heist. On the stylish block, located between Westminster Avenue and Aragon Court at 1110 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Vuori hosted a party on Aug. 26 to celebrate this new boutique ahead of its Aug. 27 grand opening. As it welcomed apparel-industry insiders, the company partnered with sustainable food truck Green Truck to serve responsibly sourced meals. Guests enjoyed a festive atmosphere with cocktails served in the store's backyard-patio area. Vuori's Abbot Kinney location is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.