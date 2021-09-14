TEXTILE SUSTAINABILITY Kornit Commits to Water Conservation and Greenhouse-Gas-Emissions Reduction

Digital-textile production-technology company Kornit Digital Ltd. has released its “2020 Impact and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report,” which reaffirms Kornit’s commitment to achieving specific ESG goals. The inaugural report shows how those goals are currently being met by the methods Kornit uses to conduct business, create meaningful impact in local communities and achieve sustainability. The report also highlights how Kornit will continue to build its diverse and inclusive company culture, foster employee growth and development, and empower fair and safe labor practices.

In addition to enabling an eco-friendly production process, Kornit technology solutions help eliminate overproduction by employing sustainable methods on demand. A “2021 Life Cycle Assessment” found Kornit products used significantly less water and energy than other production processes. Based on the study and past sustainability performance results, Kornit Digital’s sustainable solutions are expected to enable the production of 2.5 billion apparel items in a responsible manner.

Kortnit’s on-demand process will help eliminate an estimated 1.1 billion apparel items from being overproduced. Kornit-enabled production will also support saving an estimated 4.3 trillion liters, or 1.1 trillion gallons, of water, in addition to preventing an estimated 17.2 billion kilograms, or 37.9 billion pounds, of greenhouse-gas emissions.

Kornit recently collaborated with fashion collective threeASFOUR on the Kundalini collection, a seven chakras–inspired collection that was created using a sustainable production technique that relies on waterless printing.