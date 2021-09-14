FASHION EVENTS Pacsun Launches Dedicated Gender-Neutral Brand

Pacsun launched its first fully dedicated gender-neutral collection, Colour Range, featuring t-shirts, sweatpants, cargo, and slim-fit pants in solid and tie-dye prints for adults and kids.

Colour Range also furthers Pacsun’s intent to bring more environmentally friendly and sustainable products to consumers. Each piece in the collection is made from organic cotton and all fabrics are eco-friendly and made from partially recycled and organic yarn.

For the launch, Pacsun hosted a livestream shopping experience with influencers Zendaya Taylor and Reilly Patton, followed by a larger event for all ages that featured chalk art inspired by the new collection. Event attendees were also able to catch a live performance by musician, model, and activist Willow, who wore pieces from the Colour Range Campaign.

"Music has always been a way for me to express myself and really be in my element," Willow said. "To perform in an intimate setting at Pacsun's DTLA store in celebration of the Colour Range launch fills me with the utmost gratitude. A collection meant to encourage people to express themselves through fashion in a way where gender isn't a factor and there is greater focus on being kind to our planet."

Along with the new collection, Pacsun is running a “Life in Colour” social-media campaign focusing on microinfluencers. Each content creator will answer questions about their passions and inspirations in addition to sharing what they like about themselves, go-to outfits, and how they try to make a difference in their communities.

Pacsun previously unveiled its gender-neutral shop in September 2020. More recently, Pacsun launched a dedicated kids category that featured a full range of gender-neutral pieces. The Colour Range collection is available on the Pacsun website and is available in store at select locations. Prices for the collection range from $20 to $60.