FASHION LAUNCHES Gabrielle Union’s Fashion Line Relaunched by New York & Company's New Owners

Gabrielle Union announced the relaunch of her fashion line with New York & Company under the Saadia Group, a multi-category product manufacturing, wholesale, and retailing company. The Saadia Group purchased New York & Company’s e-commerce business in September 2020 after the original parent company filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020.

The Gabrielle Union line was originally launched in Fall 2017 and was available exclusively at New York & Company. The collection was well-received among fans and the retailer saw immediate success. With the new collection, Union will bring her own style to the Saadia Group’s diverse brand portfolio.

The first release features key staples in Union’s personal wardrobe, from errands to date night and everything in between. The line features soft neutrals with bright pops of colors and embraces luxe textures and fabrics. The new fall collection will also introduce denim into her line for the first time.

“With every collection I design, I want to ensure the clothing reflects my personality, style and celebrates confidence,” Union said. “The September collection has everything from styles for work, chic and cozy knits, and pops of color for a fun night out.”

The Gabrielle Union line will relaunch with New York & Company and Lord & Taylor for Fall 2021 with additional plans to release future drops at Fashion to Figure, a leading plus-size fashion brand. The relaunch of the line will consist of monthly launches, beginning in September, and will cater to a variety of customers by offering sizes XS-XXL and U.S. 0-20.