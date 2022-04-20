Express Announces First Collegiate Athlete Style Ambassadors

Fashion retailer Express, Inc. has announced an expansion of the brand’s styling community by announcing Ohio State University football players CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the brand’s first collegiate athlete style ambassadors.

With Express headquartered in Columbus, Ohio a partnership with two stars from the local team made perfect sense. The partnership was also made possible with the passing of the new Name, Image and Likeness policies allowing college athletes to profit off of themselves and their brands. The partnership is part of the goal to connect with new customers by partnering with a range of influential partners, from style editors and influencers to now college athletes.

“As we build and engage our styling community, we look for partners who embody our brand purpose to create confidence and inspire self-expression. We’re delighted to welcome CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to share their perspective on how personal style contributes to their confidence,” said Sara Tervo, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Express. “CJ and Jaxon are two outstanding, influential college athletes from our corporate hometown of Columbus, Ohio and we expect that their authenticity and relatability will appeal to our current customers as well as draw a new, younger demographic to our brand.”

Stroud and Smith-Njigba will work with Express to use their platforms to share how they approach style and offer fashion inspiration for others. Over the next year, Stroud will connect with customers through in-store and digital appearances.